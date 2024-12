BLUE ASH, Ohio — At least one person is dead after a crash that happened late Saturday night on the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, Blue Ash police said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the Plainfield Road exit.

Blue Ash police tell WCPO they are investigating a fatality as a result of the crash, but couldn't provide any additional details.

The Westbound portion of the highway was shut down for several hours.