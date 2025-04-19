Fatal crash on Reading Rd leaves 1 dead

CINCINNATI — A one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning has left one dead, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 12:37 a.m., CPD's Traffic Unit along with the Homicide Unit responded to the 4300 block of Reading Road to investigate a fatal crash. A male, 53, was driving a 2013 Ford Explorer south on Reading Road when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver was transported to The University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, and was pronounced deceased after succumbing to his injuries.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors of the crash, and it was unknown if a seatbelt was used.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.