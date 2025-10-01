Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One woman dead after fatal crash in Clinton County

(Source: Raycom Media)
GREEN TWP., Ohio — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Clinton County on Tuesday night, according to a release from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on State Route 73 southeast of SR 350 in Green Township in Clinton County. Joyce Gwinn, 82, of Kettering, was driving a 2004 Lincoln Town Car southeast on State Route 73. The car traveled off the left side of the road and hit landscape rocks and a tree.

The OSHP responded to the scene along with the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Clinton County Coroner's Office.

Gwinn was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

