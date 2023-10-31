Fatal crash closes I-74 near Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ind. — At least one person is dead after an early morning crash Tuesday on I-74 near Batesville, Indiana State Police said.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. investigators responded to reports of a crash in the westbound lanes of the highway.

Officers said they are diverting I-74 westbound traffic to SR-46. Commuters should expect a lengthy closure of at least a couple of hours as the scene is cleared, police said.

A WCPO photographer on scene spoke with firefighters who said the North Huntersville Road overpass will also be closed as long as the highway is closed, pending investigation of the bridge pillars below.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.