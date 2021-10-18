Family gathered Sunday to remember woman killed in shooting

CINCINNATI — Friends and family of Auve'yonce French, who was shot and killed in East Price Hill on Saturday, gathered Sunday evening to remember and mourn the loss of the 18-year-old.

Dozens of people gathered at Owl's Nest Park with candles and balloons, dressed in pink or purple and white to remember a woman family said was very loved.

"It's to show her like, you were loved, baby," said Almetta Starr, French's mother. "Where you was at, you shouldn't have been. But you were truly loved and everybody came out here to show you that."

On Saturday, French was found shot to death on Purcell Ave. Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old with reckless homicide.