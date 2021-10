CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday morning in East Price Hill.

It happened on Purcell Avenue just before noon.

Right now, police are releasing few details about the shooting, but say they believe it happened inside the house.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word if police have any suspects.

The woman's identify has not been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.