Family celebrates first Christmas in new home after surprise from Dunkin' customer

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — One family is celebrating their first Christmas in their new home after the surprise of a lifetime earlier this month.

Ebony Johnson and her family received a fully-furnished home in early December thanks in part to a bond she made with loyal Dunkin' customer Suzanne Burke. The two met three years ago in a drive-thru, talking every time Burke got her morning coffee.

When Burke noticed her friend was not working her usual shift, she reached out, learning the mother of three had fallen on hard times and been evicted from her Mount Healthy home. With assistance from different organizations, she was able find Johnson's family a home — and furniture.

“I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids," Burke said. "I wanted to make sure that they had stable housing, so that she could continue to provide the excellent service she does at Dunkin'."

Johnson was able to move into the home before Christmas — and her children were able to have their own beds and tons of presents under the tree this year.

"To everyone thank you so much, they just don't know this is a blessing to me and my kids," Johnson said. "We are very appreciative, so thank you so much."

Johnson said the new home is not the only change. With the help of Burke, Johnson said she is going to look into a culinary education.

