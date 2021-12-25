Cincinnati police officers gives back to western Kentucky storm victims

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. — A Cincinnati police officer showed the true meaning of Christmas when he traveled to western Kentucky this week, giving back to tornado victims in Dawson Springs.

The Cincinnati Police Department said Sgt. Dave Corlett began collecting funds for the people who lost everything when tornadoes hit several Kentucky towns. As more and more donations came in, CPD said Corlett found a business in the area to match contributions.

He decided to drive four hours to Dawson Springs and neighboring Madisonville to pass out donations to those in need. CPD said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton walked him through the storm damage before he traveled throughout the two communities, passing out $12,000 worth of $100 bills to residents.

In a release, Corlett said he was deeply impacted by the trip.

"My heart is full and I urge each of you to enter this Christmas with a little more appreciation for what you have," Corlett said.

CPD said Corlett started the department's Military Liaison Group, a program that aids police response to a scene where a veteran is in crisis. According to CPD, it is now the model for other police departments across the country.

