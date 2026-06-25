Fairfield Twp. voters likely to see 2.99-mill police levy on November ballot

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairfield Twp. voters are likely to see another 2.99-mill police levy on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Trustees approved the first of two resolutions needed to put the issue back before voters after May’s defeat of the same issue.

A second vote to put the issue before voters could happen at the trustees’ July 14 meeting.

“I think the residents realize we have to have law and order in our community and our police department does a fantastic job of providing that,” said Trustee Michael Berding. “We feel that our police department has earned the right to be fully funded but we need help from our residents to provide that funding. We need help to continue to provide the level of service that our residents have come to expect.”

The continuing levy, if approved, is expected to raise $2.45 million annually and increase taxes $105 each year on a $100,000 home.

This year trustees transferred $750,000 to the police department from the general fund and $1.6 million from a Joint Economic Development District account to keep the department solvent.

The transfers are in addition to $1.8 million generated by a continuing 5.9-mill police levy approved in 2000 and $800,000 from a safety services levy approved in 2015, said Kim Lapensee, township administrator.

“Rising operational costs and the need to increase staffing levels have contributed to a growing (police) deficit, which currently stands at approximately $1.6 million,” Lapensee said.

Money from the general fund and JEDD won’t be available to transfer to the police department in 2027 with increasing pressure to also put additional money into the public works’ budget after this year, Lapensee said.

Revenue growth in 2027, Lapensee said, is estimated at one percent while spending growth is projected between 5-10 percent, she said. Contributing to that are rising wages, benefits, and insurance.

“It’s a tough time and we are doing everything possible to get through this,” said police Chief Bob Chabali. “We hope our residents understand our situation.”

Since the May levy was defeated, Chabali received one resignation that takes effect in early July and he expects at least one additional departure, bringing his sworn officers to 23, down from the 28 authorized for the department. Prior to the May levy, he had four open positions that he couldn’t fill due to a hiring freeze imposed by trustees.

Chabali said his department is already in the bottom six of all police departments in Ohio when comparing the number of officers to the population, estimated at 23,365 as of the end of 2024.

The department responded to 17,773 calls for service in 2025, compared to 12,326 calls in 2019, the year Chabali was hired as chief, or a 14 percent increase.

“Strong law enforcement creates the bedrock of our society,” said Trustee Shannon Hartkemeyer. “We need strong police in order to keep our community safe. Our police department has a history of providing excellent services to Fairfield Twp.”

Besides the hiring freeze and overtime restrictions, the township has taken other cost reducing measures including limiting overtime in all departments, only allowed with approval by Lapensee under certain, limited circumstances.

Other township-wide reductions include eliminating unnecessary contracted services; reducing special event spending, health insurance and other benefit costs along with ending cell phone allowances.

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