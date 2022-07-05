Experts: Driving on fumes could cost more money than gas

With gas prices so high, many people are riding on empty a little longer than usual, but according to experts, that could be dangerous.

A spokesperson for AAA said they can tell how many people are struggling because of how many are calling for help because they've run out of gas.

The company said there have been nearly 200,000 calls from stranded drivers this year from January to April. That's more than it saw during the same period last year.

According to experts, people should stop for fuel when they have just a quarter of a tank left. Driving on fumes is never recommended.

Regularly going past that point can cause costly damage to your car's fuel pump. According to AutoZone, fuel pump replacement by a professional could cost up to $600. If you decide to just get the parts and do it yourself, it could still cost you up to $250 and all the time you spend on the repair.

Here are some things you can do to improve fuel efficiency:



Clean air filters

Use cruise control

Avoid sudden breaking

Avoid sudden acceleration

Watch your speed

Consumer reports tested and found that going 55 instead of 65 improved gas mileage between six and eight miles per gallon in a mid-sized sedan and small SUV.

Bicycles, roof racks and luggage carriers can drag down your miles per gallon by double digits.

