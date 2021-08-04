Everything you need to know about the new eviction moratorium

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County judges plan to meet Thursday to discuss whether to follow the latest eviction moratorium the Biden Administration put in place this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the moratorium Tuesday. It is in effect in areas where COVID-19 transmission rates are considered substantial or high. That includes all the counties in the WCPO 9News viewing area except for Ohio County, Indiana where transmission rate is considered moderate.

To apply through an agency that connects you to the correct county funds, click here. You can also call United Way by dialing 211.

Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services Interim Chief Operating Officer Kevin Holt was at the courthouse as evictions carried on in Hamilton County Wednesday.

“We’re trying to intervene,” said Holt. “We’re trying to provide money to the landlords and the renters so they can catch up on their past due rent.”

To apply for rent assistance through JFS, click here.

You do have to apply for protection through the court system. The Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati can help families do that.

Community Action Agency is another group helping divvy out the cash. Interested people can apply through that website here. If you are unable to apply online, you may contact a call center at 513-569-1840 (select Option 4).

Right now, President Mark Lawson says more than $77 million is available in Hamilton County to help pay rent. He said residents can get up to 18 months worth of rent and back rent. The money can also be used to help with late fees and attorney fees.

REQUIREMENTS TO COMPLETE APPLICATIONS:



80% AMI, based on 12 month’s income or 30 days income.

Direct or indirect COVID-19 hardship.

One or more individuals at risk of homelessness or housing instability.

Qualified for unemployment 2020/21 or reduction in household income.

According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky received hundreds of millions of dollars in rental assistance.

Indiana received $371,986,504.90. Kentucky’s payment to the state is listed as $264,304,181.20. Ohio’s payment to the state is $56,845,626. Plus, Butler County, City of Cincinnati, Clermont County, Hamilton County and Warren County received extra.

Advocates said it can take about five days to get an approval letter to give to your landlord once an application is received, however, getting the check takes longer.

“That's why we need the moratorium back so that no one gets evicted while they're waiting in line with us,” said Lawson.

Some property owners and managers say the moratorium is not the solution.

“Personally, I don't think so,” BRG Realty Group president and CEO Don Brunner said. “The money is there. Across the country, there's such a small amount that's been delivered. So, it's a matter of getting what resources are out there.”

Court rulings have caused problems with moratoriums in the past. The current one expires Oct. 3. Both sides agree people who need help should not put off taking action.

