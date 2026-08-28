BLUE ASH, Ohio — When Charlene Insco heard about the death of Dolly Parton, she knew she wanted to honor the country music legend.

Inside Insco's restaurant, Blue Ash Chili, Parton's music has been playing almost all week.

“Everyone loved Dolly," Insco said. "It doesn’t matter what side of the fence you’re on or if you’re rich or poor or how old you are, everybody loved her."

The tributes to Parton don't stop with the music.

Insco has filled the restaurant with pink balloons, ribbons and even a disco ball.

“Honestly, we just want to have fun with it, we just want to celebrate her," Insco said.

WATCH: Hear how Insco decided to tribute Parton by giving back to the community:

'Everyone loved Dolly' | Blue Ash Chili honors Dolly Parton with special menu and donation to local teacher

On Saturday, the celebration will make its way to the menu.

The restaurant is serving up a special Dolly-themed menu, with dishes inspired by some of the country star's favorite foods.

“I put on there the '9 to 5 Way', which is our classic 3-way with jalapeño bottle caps we make here," Insco said. "It’s sassy and sweet, just like Dolly.”

There's also a bigger reason behind the celebration.

Insco said 10% of the profits the restaurant makes will go to a local teacher to buy books for their classroom. Insco said it's a nod to Parton's longtime support of children and literacy.

“I envision being able to get enough money and maybe a teacher can have like a 'Dolly’s corner' and have books," Insco said.

She said she doesn't know yet which teacher will get the money.

Insco said she's hoping to find someone who makes kindness a priority.

“I have a few teachers in mind, but we’re open, we’re open to hear your story and honestly, more people need to live like Dolly," Insco said.

Insco said it's a chance to celebrate Parton by paying her kindness forward.

"She was just a kind person," Insco said.

The restaurant is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.