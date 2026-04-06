Eight families displaced after apartment fire in Mason

MASON, Ohio — At least eight families have been displaced following a blazing apartment fire in Mason Sunday evening.

Fire crews responded to reports of an apartment fire in the 5000 block of Mason Grand Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to Lt. Mike Breen of the Mason Fire Department.

The fire spread throughout the apartment complex and damaged eight units, leaving them uninhabitable, said Lt. Breen.

No residents or firefighters were injured as a result of the fire. There is one missing cat.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Four fire departments assisted with the fire, including Mason, Deerfield, Lebanon and South Lebanon.