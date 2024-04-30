EGOT artist John Legend to perform with Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

CINCINNATI — EGOT-winning artist John Legend will take the stage at Riverbend to perform with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra this fall, according to a press release from the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

The performance, "John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra," will take place September 10. It's the first time the Springfield, Ohio native has performed with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, according to the press release.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature reimaginings of Legends greatest hits, including All of Me, Ordinary People and Tonight.

As the name of the show implies, Legend will also share stories from his life and career.

He'll also perform selections from his most recently released album, Legend, which came out in 2022.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m.