I-74 EB blocked for overturned truck, WB lanes shut down for second crash

CINCINNATI — Both sides of I-74 are blocked because of two different crashes, according to ODOT.

The eastbound lanes of I-74 are completely blocked for a crash that's left a truck overturned and blocking all lanes, according to traffic cameras in that area. That crash is east of Harrison Pike and Rybolt Road, but before the North Bend Road exit.

The westbound lanes of I-74 are blocked closer to Harrison for a separate crash.

That closure begins around the Dry Fork Road exit, according to ODOT. That crash is not visible on ODOT traffic cameras, but traffic backup stretches back to I-275.

Drivers should find alternate routes.

The red exclamation points below show where the highway closures begin:

