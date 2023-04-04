Early voting begins in Ohio with new rules

Eligible voters in Ohio can start heading to the polls.

Tuesday begins the first day of early voting for those who have issues on the ballot in their communities. Many communities have small races including school levies on the ballot for the May 2 primary.

Eligible voters in Hamilton County should have received a postcard in the mail.

Election officials warn that this is the first time Ohio’s new photo ID law is in effect.



To vote Early In-Person or on Election Day, a voter must present ONE of the following (cannot be expired):

Ohio Driver’s License or state ID card, or interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV

US passport or passport card

US military ID card, Ohio National Guard ID card, or US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

Documents no longer accepted as ID to vote: utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, other government document.

In-person voters who do not provide a valid ID will be able to vote provisionally

To Vote by Mail, a voter must submit ONE of the following (cannot be expired) along with a Vote by Mail Application:

Ohio Driver’s License or Ohio ID number

Last four digits of the voter’s social security number

Copy of Photo ID (must include both front & back)

Early in-person voting begins today at the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Norwood. Absentee ballots can still be requested in Ohio through April 25.

Check to see if you’re registered to vote or if there are issues on your ballot for the May 2 primary: https://votehamiltoncountyohio.gov/sample-ballot/