Donzetta Nuxhall, matriarch of the Nuxhall family, dies at 93

Donzetta Nuxhall, the wife of the famed Ol’ Lefthander Joe Nuxhall for 60 years, died this morning. She was 93.

Joe and Donzetta were married in October 1947, and the family said she was “the glue that made the astounding career of her husband possible.” Her husband never denied that, having once said, “For what she’s been through, I don’t know how to explain it. She’s been an absolute saint, an angel.”

In a statement from the Nuxhall Foundation, the organization that supports legacy projects, like the Miracle League and college scholarships, in Joe’s name, “Donzetta was there to ensure that all was well and taken care of at the Nuxhall family home. While Joe was away playing and broadcasting, Donzetta took responsibility for raising the family and providing a warm and encouraging home life for Joe, (and sons) Phil and Kim.”

Donzetta was her husband’s biggest fan, always sure to scrapbook Joe’s entire career, from newspaper clippings and photos, marking the achievements from his playing days as a Cincinnati Reds pitcher and then a broadcaster.

Joe Nuxhall died in November 2007 from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The Nuxhall family said while saddened by Joe’s death, she was “determined to help his story live on,” and was one of the chief supporters of the projects that helped to establish The Nuxhall Foundation.

“At every pivotal juncture in her husband’s legacy, Donzetta was there to honor him with a kind smile,” according to the Nuxhall Foundation. “At the opening of The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields in 2012, Donzetta rounded third and cut the ribbon to open the one-of-a-kind facility for athletes with special needs.”

She also sunk the first putt at the opening of the Skidmore Sales Mini-Golf Club in 2019 in a ceremonial event.

“At every event hosted by the Nuxhall Foundation, Donzetta was there with her warm smile, a tender hug, and encouraging words,” said the foundation. “Donzetta inspired many with her quiet generosity, and her legacy of selflessness will always be remembered.”

Donzetta Nuxhall requested a private burial, which will take place in the coming weeks, according to the Nuxhall family.

Plans to honor and celebrate the life of Donzetta Nuxhall are still developing and will be announced at a later date, according to the Nuxhall Foundation.