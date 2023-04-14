Don't let the green grass fool you: Allergens are high in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Spring is here and the weather is beautiful but it's not all sunshine and rainbows, especially for those with allergies.

Grass, pollen and dust allergens are high in the Tri-State this season. With the recent sunshine and warmth, many folks who are going out to enjoy the day come home with congestion, watery or itchy eyes and sinus pressure.

Dr. Hillary Carnell works at Mercy Health at Oakley.

"I've actually had quite a few patients this year, who claimed to have never have had allergies," she said.

Allergies don't cause the same symptoms as a virus, like fevers and body aches, but that doesn't mean they aren't extremely disruptive.

"I tell patients to be proactive about it. I think a lot of patients try to avoid taking a medication every day," she said. "If you're watching the news, and you're seeing that that pollen count is high, then I do suggest going ahead and starting on that daily regimen of your favorite over the counter non drowsy antihistamine."

Carnell said that there's always a chance that allergies could progress into an issue that needs an antibiotic, like a sinus infection.

Another way to limit exposure during the peak allergy season is to limit the amount of pollen and dust you let into your home.

"Make sure you keep those windows shut, let the air conditioner run that day," she said."It's so nice. I know. It's so great. Everyone is paying the price right now. But yeah, keeping those filters changed, keeping the carpets vacuumed, all those kinds of things in the home can help too."

If you feel like your allergies are progressing into something worse, contact your doctor to learn what steps you can take to start feeling better.

READ MORE

'We will hire and work with anyone': CRC struggles to find enough lifeguards despite pay increase

Kentuckians who own less than 5 acres now need licenses to fish, hunt on own property

Fungi fans rejoice: Morel hunting season returns to Tri-State