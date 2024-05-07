Donations pouring in for KY Gives Day

KENTUCKY — Donations to nonprofits across the Commonwealth are already rolling in.

Kentucky’s 24 Hours of Giving kicked off at midnight with donors rallying to support their favorite nonprofit organizations.

Statewide, 273 nonprofits are participating in the fundraising event including agencies supporting the following:



Human services

Healthcare

Children's welfare

The arts

Humanitarian aid

Animal welfare

Environmental conservation

The groups are all registered 501(c)(3) organizations and share information about their mission and fundraising goals on their individual pages.

Donors can search kygives.org to see which organizations they wish to support.

For example, you can search by food banks and look for something in your area. Or you can search by neighborhood if you’re looking to support a nonprofit in your immediate area.

The day of giving is also a friendly competition as nonprofits can earn prizes as they raise money throughout the day.

Many nonprofits also have matching sponsorships lined up so your donation may be matched by another donor or company.

Since its debut 12 years ago, participating nonprofits have collectively raised more than $5 million through Kentucky Gives Day.

In 2023, 232 nonprofits raised $833,028.

Donations are accepted at kygives.org until midnight.