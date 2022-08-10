Docs: Colerain officer had sex in his work vehicle while on duty

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — A Colerain Township police officer has resigned after an internal investigation revealed he had sex with another Colerain Township employee multiple times in his work vehicle while on duty.

The internal investigation said the woman Wethington was having sex with reported the relationship to an HR specialist after the relationship ended, reporting that she "was experiencing an intimidating work environment which she believed to be related to the end of the relationship."

One month prior, Wethington had confessed to other officers that he'd "made out" with the woman once, but that it was outside of work hours. He told them he decided to come forward because rumors about the pair of them were circulating.

In an interview during the internal investigation, the woman told investigators she and Wethington had been flirting through Snapchat and would often meet up in the morning before her shift — but while Wethington was still on duty.

The woman reported the relationship only lasted a few months and ended because Wethington's wife found out about the affair.

Wethington denied that any of their meetings happened while he was at work, but the investigation found that several swipes from Wethington's card or key fob were consistent with the woman's story, and with surveillance footage.

The investigation showed Wethington likely had sex with her at least 12 times while on duty. He admitted they met in parking lots, where she would get into his unmarked take-home vehicle. The investigation noted that these vehicles are equipped with heavily tinted windows.

Investigators also found surveillance footage from the Lowes in Colerain that, on multiple occasions, showed Wethington's police vehicle pull in. Shortly after, the woman got out of her car and into his for a time, before returning to her vehicle.

The documents did not say whether any disciplinary action was going to be taken before Wethington resigned.