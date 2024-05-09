District: Northwest Schools evacuated after receiving bomb threats

Three schools are being evacuated after receiving bomb threats Thursday morning, according to the Northwest Local School District.

A bomb threat targeting Northwest High School, White Oak Middle School and Colerain High School prompted the evacuations around 8 a.m. All three buildings are in the Northwest Local School District.

The district said all students are safe.

Out of caution, the district said all buildings will be on "instructional lockdown" until the investigation is over.

The district is asking parents not to pick up their students from any of the buildings so the road can remain clear.

