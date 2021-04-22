Dispatch: Worker fell off Brent Spence Bridge

A worker fell off the Brent Spence Bridge Thursday afternoon, according to Kenton County dispatch.

Information on the worker's condition has not yet been released.

Dispatchers said the worker fell from the bridge, landing lower down on the bridge itself. No boats have been launched for a water rescue.

Around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said I-71/I-75 North was completely shut down for "a medical emergency." Lanes re-opened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.