LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pedestrian as struck and killed in Lawrenceburg Thursday night, according to Dearborn County dispatchers.

The pedestrian was struck at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Front Street.

Dispatchers did not confirm when the incident occurred, nor what led up to it. They also have not released the identity of the deceased.

We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.