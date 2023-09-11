Despite dry spells of weather, local farms' pumpkin crops look good for the fall

ROSS, Ohio — It is almost fall… and that means it’s almost time for local farms to start picking their pumpkins.

During the summer, Burwinkel Farms sells produce like tomatoes, potatoes, onions, and jams.

Drive just a few minutes down the road, and there are 13 acres of pumpkins ready to be picked.

"We're going to start pulling those pumpkins out of the field and start switching everything over from our summer produce season," said Karen Burwinkel, with Burwinkel Farms.

Burwinkel said their pumpkin crop is right on track.

“It's doing really, really well,” she said. “We did have some long stretches of dry weather, but luckily the pumpkin crop is pretty resilient to them."

Their sunflowers were a little late due to rain.

"Right when we normally plant them, there was a rain spell," Burwinkel said.

Monday is the first day of pumpkin picking at Blooms and Berries in Loveland.

Jeff Probst said the quality of this year's crop is great, but the quantity isn’t what it was last year.

"Last year, you'd walk like every 3 or 4 feet and you would almost trip over pumpkins. They were just so, so plentiful in the field,” Probst said. “This year, we do have good quantity, but it's not like it was last year.”

The pumpkins also ripened earlier this year. Probst said that's due to the few times this summer when we had a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

He says that's the biggest thing they're monitoring with their crop for this fall.

“Keep the stress down, keep them nice so they last through the fall season,” he said. “And this cool weather is really exceptional for that.”

Blooms and Berries Fall on the Farm Festival kicks off this weekend.

As for Burwinkel Farms, the hayrides, corn mazes and pumpkin picking kicks off on September 23.