Police: Dead body found in woods near Bellevue Kroger

(Source: Raycom Media)
BELLEVUE, Ky. — A dead body was found in a wooded area near the Bellevue Kroger Wednesday, the Bellevue Police Department said.

Police said the area is between the Kroger location on Donnermeyer Drive and Retreat Street.

The cause of death is unknown. Police said their initial investigation shows it was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Police said the Campbell County Crime Scene Team was called in to help investigate.

This story will be updated with more information when it is received.

