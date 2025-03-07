Critical donations needed for Hope's Closet

Hope's Closet, a local nonprofit providing clothing and equipment to foster care families, is turning to the community for help.

The boutique's shelves may look full, but Executive Director Ryan Craig explained that they go through the inventory very quickly.

The most needed items right now include new socks, new underwear, new or very gently used shoes, and lightweight summer pajamas.

Families with foster children can shop at the boutique for clothing, shoes, books, toys, and infant gear five days a week at no cost.

A team of volunteers is constantly working behind the scenes to organize donations and stock the boutique floor.

Hope's Closet served 1,750 children in 2024 and gave away about 20,000 outfits.

Families from 26 counties across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana can utilize Hope's Closet.

The nonprofit lost some funding from Butler County this year, making its annual gala critical to meeting its budget needs.

There are still tickets available for Hope in Bloom at the Oscar Event Center on Saturday, March 15.