Crews respond to Middletown outlet mall fire

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown fire crews responded to reports of a fire at an outlet mall Wednesday evening.

According to Deputy Chief Steve Ludwig, crews received reports of a possible structure fire at the Gentle Family Dentistry at 4484 Marie Drive around 5:25 p.m.

Deputy Chief Ludwig stated that crews were able to see flames burning through the roof of the building from over a block away.

When crews arrived on scene all occupants had already evacuated the building.

In spite of the wintry conditions, crews managed to subdue the fire before the weather made the situation for difficult.

Deputy Chief Ludwig stated that there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The extent of the damage caused by the fire, or if the fire damaged nearby businesses, is unclear at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.