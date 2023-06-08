Watch Now
Crashes on Norwood Lateral and at Jeremiah Morrow Bridge cause I-71N slowdown

Posted at 4:06 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 16:08:23-04

OREGONIA, Ohio — Following a crash near the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge, the northbound lanes of I-71 are congested and the Ohio Department of Transportation is estimating the slowdown could cause up to an hour delay for drivers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash, which happened north of the bridge, forced the highway to close. That closure has since been opened, but traffic backups persist.

Further south, a separate crash on the Norwood Lateral near Paddock Road is also causing backup on I-71N. Police said the road was closed briefly for that crash as well, but it has since been reopened. Traffic

