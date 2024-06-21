Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

I-74 eastbound near New Haven Road reopens after crash

One westbound lane remains closed
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police
Posted at 8:06 AM, Jun 21, 2024

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — All eastbound lanes have reopened on Interstate 74 near New Haven Road after a crash Friday morning, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The right lane on I-74 westbound remains closed.

The crash happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. about a mile and a half beyond New Haven Road.

The interstate was shut down in both directions from the Indiana-Ohio State line and New Haven Road for approximately two hours.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Details are limited at this time. Check this story for updates.

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
BLINK announces artists for 2024 festival Top 9 plant shops, nurseries in the Tri-State TikTok trend 'dirty soda' shop opens in Florence

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!