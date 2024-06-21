I-74 eastbound near New Haven Road reopens after crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — All eastbound lanes have reopened on Interstate 74 near New Haven Road after a crash Friday morning, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The right lane on I-74 westbound remains closed.

The crash happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. about a mile and a half beyond New Haven Road.

The interstate was shut down in both directions from the Indiana-Ohio State line and New Haven Road for approximately two hours.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

