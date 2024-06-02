Crash on I-75 leaves at least 1 dead, 1 injured

AMBERLY VILLAGE, Ohio — A two vehicle crash has left at least one person dead and one injured on I-75 early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m. police and deputies responded to the Ronald Reagan Highway headed southbound.

Our crew on the scene saw one car up in the median in the middle of the highway.

Investigators have not yet released any information regarding the cause of the crash or on the severity of injuries.

Our crew spotted the coroner shortly after 4 a.m.

Police told our crew one person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

We are working to get information on how this crash will impact travel and if there will be any road closures.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.