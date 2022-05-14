Watch
Crash kills man in Clermont County

Posted at 11:34 AM, May 14, 2022
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man was killed early Saturday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Tate Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:26 a.m. on State Route 232 west of Swings Corner-Point Isabel Road.

Investigators said Benjamin Rust, 24, of Fayetteville was driving east when he was unable to make a curve and went off the road hitting two trees. Rust was thrown from the vehicle.

Rust was pronounced dead at the scene, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators said alcohol and drug impairment are not known at this time.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post continues to investigate the crash.

