Northbound lanes of I-71/I-75 back open in NKY after crash

CINCINNATI — A crash Monday morning closed the northbound lanes I-75 and I-75 just before the Brent Spence Bridge, Kenton County Dispatch said, but the highway has since reopened.

According to Ohio Department of Transportation cameras slowdown at this area began at approximately 3:30 a.m.

A WCPO photographer on scene spotted a semi-cab with heavy damage along with another box truck that appeared to be involved in this crash at in the Cut-in-the Hill area. Both vehicles were on wreckers and traffic is being funneled off the highway on to the 12th St. exit, they said.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.