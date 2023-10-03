CPS: Elementary school placed on lockdown following threat

CINCINNATI — Students and staff at Chase Elementary School in Northside were put on a temporary lockdown Tuesday morning after an adult made a threat against the school, a spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools said.

"CPS takes all threats seriously, implements immediate security protocols and reports every incident to the Cincinnati Police Department for investigation and continued support," Kathryn Robinson, media relations associate for the district, said.

The district did not elaborate on the type of threat that was made against the school.

The district said it will provide additional security at the school Tuesday as a precaution.

Cincinnati police have not said if anyone was arrested in this incident.