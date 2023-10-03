Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CPS: Elementary school placed on lockdown following threat

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Cincinnati Public Schools
Posted at 10:31 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 10:31:33-04

CINCINNATI — Students and staff at Chase Elementary School in Northside were put on a temporary lockdown Tuesday morning after an adult made a threat against the school, a spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools said.

"CPS takes all threats seriously, implements immediate security protocols and reports every incident to the Cincinnati Police Department for investigation and continued support," Kathryn Robinson, media relations associate for the district, said.

The district did not elaborate on the type of threat that was made against the school.

The district said it will provide additional security at the school Tuesday as a precaution.

Cincinnati police have not said if anyone was arrested in this incident.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Man charged with murder following Central Business District death investigation New NKU president starts job amid budget challenges Darbi Boddy attends Lakota Schools meeting despite protective order

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!