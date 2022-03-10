CPS: 3rd grader brings loaded gun to Westwood Elementary School

CINCINNATI — A third grader brought a loaded gun into an elementary school in Cincinnati Thursday morning.

Krista Boyle, Chief Communications Officer with Cincinnati Public Schools, said the child brought the gun into Westwood Elementary School.

Boyle said a security guard saw the gun and removed it from the child "without incident." She added that all students and staff are "safe."

There is no belief that there was an intent to do harm, Boyle said.

"The incident is serious and serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring guns at home are unloaded, locked up, and out of the reach of children at all times," Boyle said in a statement.

Boyle said parents should go to besmartforkids.org for safe and inexpensive gun storage options.