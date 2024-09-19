CPD: Mother facing manslaughter charge for fentanyl-related death of her 2-year-old

CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested and faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her 2-year-old child died from exposure to fentanyl and xylazine, according to court documents.

Cincinnati police announced Thursday they arrested 21-year-old Bethoney Miller-Williams for the July 29 death of 2-year-old Ah'Layla Bradley. Police said they'd responded to a home on Bracken Woods Lane on July 29 for an unresponsive child. The child was taken to Children's Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Bradley's death was ruled a homicide by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office on September 17 and a warrant was issued for Miller-Williams' arrest the following day.

She was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center Thursday morning.

Court documents say Miller-Williams put Bradley at risk "by facilitating an environment which exposed (Bradley) to the lethal effects of fentanyl and xylazine, resulting in her death."

While xylazine is not an illegal substance in Ohio, it is an animal tranquilizer that is not approved for use in humans. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, it can slow heart rates and cause lung failure, but the substance has been used in narcotics mixtures involving heroin and fentanyl.