CPD: Woman dies, man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in East Westwood

CINCINNATI — A woman has died, and a man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in East Westwood, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard.

CPD said a man on a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a female passenger were traveling west on Westwood Northern Boulevard towards McHenry Avenue when the man lost control of the bike and hit the curb.

The man and woman were thrown from the motorcycle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office later identified her as 30-year-old Catherine Duffy.

The man who was driving the motorcycle was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to CPD.

Police said excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as crash factors. Both Duffy and the man were wearing helmets during the crash.