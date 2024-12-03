CPD: Two taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries after Avondale crash

CINCINNATI — Two people have been taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Avondale on Tuesday.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, emergency crews responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Harvey Avenue just before 5 a.m., where they discovered a two-car collision.

Officers say one of the cars had a person partially ejected through the sunroof. Firefighters had to roll over the car in order to free the trapped victim.

The injured person was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with severe, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital. Police say their injuries were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities with CPD are handling the investigation.

Crews from both Corryville and Avondale responded to the scene. There were no reports of additional injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates may be provided as more information becomes available.