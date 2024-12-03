Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CPD: Two taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries after Avondale crash

Car crash Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Harvey Avenue
Marc Price | WCPO photographer
A violent crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Harvey Avenue has left one person with life-threatening injuries and another with non-life-threatening injuries.
Car crash Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Harvey Avenue
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Two people have been taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Avondale on Tuesday.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, emergency crews responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Harvey Avenue just before 5 a.m., where they discovered a two-car collision.

Officers say one of the cars had a person partially ejected through the sunroof. Firefighters had to roll over the car in order to free the trapped victim.

The injured person was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with severe, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital. Police say their injuries were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities with CPD are handling the investigation.

Crews from both Corryville and Avondale responded to the scene. There were no reports of additional injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates may be provided as more information becomes available.

Watch Live:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Police: Baby girl surrendered in Lebanon baby box Cincinnati Fire says investigation into Big Mac Bridge fire is ongoing Superintendent urges district-wide change ahead of CPS restructuring vote

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help local kids in need today!