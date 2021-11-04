Video: Teens accused of fleeing police crash stolen car in University Heights

CINCINNATI — Two teenage suspects were taken to the hospital Thursday after Cincinnati Police said they crashed while fleeing officers in a stolen car in University Heights.

Cincinnati Police said officers in the Crime Gun Intelligence Unit tried to pull over a car at around 1:40 p.m. for a drug investigation. The driver of the car drove through the intersection of Clifton Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, crashing and flipping the car upside down.

Two suspects, ages 14 and 15, were taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with injuries. Both are expected to be OK. A third person was in the car but was not apprehended.

Cincinnati Police said two teenage suspects, ages 14 and 15, were taken to the hospital after they crashed while fleeing officers in a stolen car. Here are pictures a witness shared with us. Video of when the car crashed -> https://t.co/ZgYUq2xp6Q @WCPO pic.twitter.com/fD8fqUWO08 — Kendria LaFleur (@KendriaLafleur) November 4, 2021

During an investigation into the crash, CPD said officers discovered the car was stolen. In a release, police said officers were not engaged in a pursuit. Video obtained by WCPO 9 shows the car driving through the intersection and flipping over after hitting another car. About 15 seconds later, police cruisers can be seen driving into the intersection.

"It is scary to think about," said Sam Lemmink, who witnessed the crash. "Wow, two seconds later I might have been in the middle section, could've T-boned me."

It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.