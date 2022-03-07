CPD: Officer shoots, kills dog at Bockfest 5K in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police officers shot and killed a dog during the Bockfest 5K race in Over-the-Rhine Saturday.

Cincinnati police spokesperson Emily Szink said around 11 a.m., an officer noticed a scuffle between two dogs near the corner of McMicken Avenue and Dunlap Street along the route of the 5K race. One of the dogs was on a leash, the other was not, CPD said.

The owner of the dog on the leash was struggling to separate the two dogs and was bit in the hand by the unrestrained dog, according to CPD. The officer then fired a single shot at the unrestrained dog, but it continued to attack, Szink said.

Cincinnati police said the officer then fired a second shot and it caused the unrestrained dog to retreat. That dog later died at a vet clinic, CPD said.

The leashed dog was taken to the vet with numerous cuts to its body and face, and CPD said the vet discovered one of the bullets had passed through the unrestrained dog and struck the dog that was on the leash. That dog is expected to survive.

CPD said they conducted an investigation and determined the officer "complied with departmental policy regarding the discharge of firearms."

Several hundred people attended and participated in the Bockfest 5K at the time of the shooting. The location of the shooting is at the first turn of the route and part of the homestretch into the finish line. The race started at 10 a.m.

"We understand that the scene was an emotional one for everyone involved, including the owners of both dogs, 5K participants, race spectators, and our officers," Szink said. "The city regrets the loss of the unleashed dog, but believes that the officer’s actions saved the other animal, its owner, and the public from more serious harm."