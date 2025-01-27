CPD launches new camera registry for businesses, residents to streamline investigations

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has launched a new program to help them identify cameras in the city and get footage from them for crime investigations, according to an announcement from the department.

The program, called Community Connect, is comprised of a Cloud platform that will provide officers insight into the locations of privately-owned cameras registered by residents or business owners.

"Building a strong partnership between our community and law enforcement is essential to maintaining public safety," said CPD Chief Teresa Theetge in a press release. "This platform enhances our ability to keep Cincinnati safe and we encourage all security camera owners to join this effort."

Any resident or business owner can register any cameras on their property online, CPD announced. Registration is voluntary and CPD said any video footage that's shared with police through the program will stay confidential and only be used during investigations or emergencies.

"The voluntary camera registration eliminates the need for traditional door-to-door canvassing, freeing up valuable time for police officers," reads the announcement from CPD. "By registering, investigators can quickly identify potential video evidence in specific locations and know who to contact for access."

Registering the cameras will not provide CPD with live video access — rather, the program is designed to help officers identify where cameras are located quickly in order to request the footage from its owner.

However, there's a second level to the program that can offer CPD more direct access to those cameras.

On its website, the Connect Communities program highlights "Level 2: Integrate your cameras." That part of the program, which appears to be optional, allows businesses and residents the ability to buy and install a CORE device, which would give CPD "direct access to your camera feed in case of a nearby emergency," the website says.

CPD said, for privacy, that live feed would only be triggered when necessary.

The website says the camera sharing function allows CPD access "in case of an emergency near your location," and camera owners can choose to allow access to just some cameras or all of them.

The camera registry will only be accessible by CPD personnel, according to the site.