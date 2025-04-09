CPD: Juvenile found injured in apartment parking lot after being shot in Westwood

CINCINNATI — A juvenile has been injured after being shot in Westwood, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD said police responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of Montana Avenue around 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a juvenile boy was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of The Park on Montana Apartments.

He was taken to the hospital. Officers said he is in stable condition.

Police have not released the exact age of the victim.

CPD said they are looking for the suspect, who fled on foot from the scene. The suspect is described to be between 16 and 20 years old.