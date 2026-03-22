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CPD: Fatal crash leaves one dead in Madisonville

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CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a fatal crash in Madisonville early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

At approximately 12:55 a.m., police responded to the 5000 block of Madison Road to investigate reports of a fatal crash.

When police arrived at the scene they discovered that two vehicles, operated by a 23-year-old man and a 34-year-old man respectively, had collided while traveling through the intersection of Madison Road and Medpace Way.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 34-year-old was not injured.

Police determined that neither of the drivers was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

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