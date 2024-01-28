CPD: 33-year-old man shot in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — A 33-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Roselawn early Sunday morning, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a call of a person shot in the parking lot of a business at the 7700 block of Reading Road.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim on the ground with "gunshot wounds," police said.

It is unclear at this time how many times the victim was shot.

The unidentified man was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to University Hospital and taken immediately into surgery, police said.

His current condition is unknown.

Police have not yet said if they have a suspect in the shooting and that the investigation is ongoing.