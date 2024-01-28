Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CPD: 33-year-old man shot in Roselawn

Victim suffered 'life-threatening' injuries
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
7700 Reading block
Posted at 8:40 AM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 08:40:36-05

CINCINNATI — A 33-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Roselawn early Sunday morning, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a call of a person shot in the parking lot of a business at the 7700 block of Reading Road.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim on the ground with "gunshot wounds," police said.

It is unclear at this time how many times the victim was shot.

The unidentified man was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to University Hospital and taken immediately into surgery, police said.

His current condition is unknown.

Police have not yet said if they have a suspect in the shooting and that the investigation is ongoing.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Local Holocaust survivors living on through artificial intelligence The Peach Cobbler Factory celebrates grand opening of third Cincinnati-area shop Animal control: 14 dogs, five puppies rescued from Robertson County home

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.