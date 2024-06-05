Watch Now
CPD: 3 hospitalized after head-on crash in East Price Hill

Crash on Elberon Avenue
Holland Rains | WCPO
Police said a 28-year-old man was driving north in a Ford Escort on Elberon when he crossed the center line. The man crashed head-on with a 47-year-old man driving a Honda Civic southbound, police said.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jun 05, 2024

CINCINNATI — Three people were hospitalized after a head-on crash early Wednesday morning in East Price Hill, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

The crash happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Elberon Avenue.

Police said a 28-year-old man was driving north in a Ford Escort on Elberon when he crossed the center line. The man crashed head-on with a 47-year-old man driving a Honda Civic southbound, police said.

CPD said both men were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A 53-year-old woman was a passenger in the Honda. Police said she was taken to UC Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Both drivers are in stable condition.

Police said speed and impairment are being investigated as potential factors.

According to CPD, both individuals in the Honda were wearing seat belts but the driver of the Ford was not.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to reach out to CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

