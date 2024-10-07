Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Covington Police investigating following shooting, juvenile in critical condition

The juvenile was transported to UC Hospital with life threatening conditions.
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police-lights
Posted

COVINGTON, Kentucky — Covington Police are investigating after a shooting late Sunday evening left a young man in critical condition.

According to a press release by the Covington Police Department, police were called to the 300 block of East 18th St. on reports of a shooting.

When crews arrived on scene they discovered a juvenile suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to UC Hospital.

At this time no one is in custody, however police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrews at 859-292-2234 or the Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Watch Live:

War On La Radio

More local news:
Cincinnati Taco Week returns with deals at over 50 participating restaurants OSHP: 2 dead after motorcyclist crashes into tree in Warren County Ramiro Enrique scores twice, Orlando beats Cincinnati 3-1

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money