Covington Police investigating following shooting, juvenile in critical condition

COVINGTON, Kentucky — Covington Police are investigating after a shooting late Sunday evening left a young man in critical condition.

According to a press release by the Covington Police Department, police were called to the 300 block of East 18th St. on reports of a shooting.

When crews arrived on scene they discovered a juvenile suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to UC Hospital.

At this time no one is in custody, however police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrews at 859-292-2234 or the Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.