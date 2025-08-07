Covington police arrest 17-year-old boy for shooting that injured 17-year-old girl

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police have arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly firing multiple shots, one of which grazed a 17-year-old girl and sent her to the hospital.

Police said they responded to the area of 13th Street and Wheeler Avenue at around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday night after getting reports of "gunfire." When they got there, they found the teen girl had a grazing gunshot wound on her ankle; she was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, where she is expected to recover.

Covington police said there were three other people in the area of the shooting, who were nearly hit by the fired shots too.

Officers searched the area around the shooting scene throughout the night and apprehended a 17-year-old boy around midnight in Newport, police said.

The teen is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of assault.

Police said they don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting can contact Covington detectives at 859.292.2234.