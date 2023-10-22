Covington PD: 1 shot, killed in Latonia neighborhood

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington, Lt. Justin Bradbury of the Covington PD said.

Police responded at approximately 1:00 a.m. to the 300 block of E. 39th Street for report of a shooting. Upon arrival, investigators found one victim in a home who had been shot several times, Bradbury said in a statement.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Bradbury said.

Police have not yet said if they have a suspect in this fatal shooting, but according to Bradury they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Police said they will release updates as they become available and the name of the victim once the next of kin has been notified.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, they are urged to contact Detective Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2234 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.