COVID-19 tests: New Cincinnati testing sites open

CINCINNATI — The first of the City of Cincinnati’s new COVID-19 testing sites opened Monday. The city announced last week that it would open five new testing sites, in partnership with various organizations throughout the city, to help manage a surge in COVID-19 cases.

New sites opened Monday at the African American Chamber of Commerce and at Corinthian Baptist Church. Both were set to open at 8 a.m., but were delayed due to staffing logistics.

People lined up in Walnut Hills outside the African American Chamber of Commerce site told WCPO how challenging it has been to find tests.

“I went on all kinds of websites and the closest one I came to was Walgreens, but that wasn't until the 14th,” said Terri England, who came to get tested with her granddaughter. “Even getting us home tests has been awful.”

“It's hard finding a place in the black community that people can get to by bus or whatever,” said Yvette Fincher, who came to the site with her father.

A representative with the African American Chamber said improving accessibility in areas like Walnut Hills was one of the goals of the partnership.

“You don't see a CVS or Walgreens on every corner. We also don't have a lot of health care facilities available that people can get to with easy access.

You can find an updated schedule of operations below:

African American Chamber

2303 Gilbert Ave #100, Cincinnati OH 45206

MONDAYS – WEEKLY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Monday, January 10th, 11:00am-4:00pm Monday, January 17th - closed due to MLK holiday Reschedule - Thursday, January 20th, 9:00am-4:00pm Monday, January 24th & 31st, 9:00am-4:00pm

Corinthian Baptist Church

1920 Tennessee Ave, Cincinnati OH 45237

MONDAYS – WEEKLY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Monday, January 10th, 1:00pm-4:00pm Monday, January 17th - closed due to MLK holiday Reschedule - Wednesday, January 19th, 9:00am-4:00pm Monday, January 24th & 31st, 9:00am-4:00pm

New Prospect Baptist Church

1580 Summit Rd, Cincinnati OH 45237

TUESDAYS & WEDNESDAYS – WEEKLY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Tuesday, January 11th & Wednesday, January 12th, 9:00am-4:00pm

Truth & Destiny Church

2645 W North Bend Rd, Cincinnati OH 45239

THURSDAYS – WEEKLY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Thursday, January 13th, 9:00am - 4:00pm

Urban League of Greater Southwest Ohio

3458 Reading Rd, Cincinnati OH 45229

FRIDAYS – WEEKLY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Friday, January 14th, 9:00am-4:00pm

