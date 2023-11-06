Court docs: Woman found dead in Cheviot home after man 'sat on her head'

CINCINNATI — A woman was killed in a Cheviot home on Sunday and a man told officers and medical professionals it happened because "he sat on her head," according to court documents.

James Toothman, 55, is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

According to an affidavit filed in Hamilton County courts, Cheviot police were called to a home on Lovell Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning for the reports of a person not breathing.

When officers got there, they found a woman face down on the couch in the living room of the house, court documents say.

Fire and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the woman, but when they were unsuccessful the Hamilton County Coroner's Office was called, the affidavit says.

When the official from the coroner's office arrived and did an on-scene investigation and assessment of the woman, they determined her neck had been broken.

"Toothman made two unsolicited statements to police and fire department personnel on scene and to a nurse at Mercy West Hospital that it was his fault because he sat on her head," reads the affidavit.

Toothman appeared in court Monday morning, where a judge ruled he be held on a $1 million bond.