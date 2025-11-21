Court docs: Corrections officer charged with assault after hitting inmate with his belt

CINCINNATI — A corrections officer in the Hamilton County Justice Center was arrested Thursday and now faces an assault charge, according to court records.

Court documents say 26-year-old Jordan Anderson was on duty when he "removed his county-issued uniform belt" and hit an inmate twice in the lower back and buttock region.

Anderson apparently admitted to it when interviewed by detectives, according to court documents.

Anderson is now being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center himself. He is scheduled for an arraignment early Friday afternoon, court records show.

We plan to be in court to learn more about the case.